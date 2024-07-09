Audible’s first global brand campaign invites listeners to explore limitless worlds through audio

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Indian version of the campaign leads with the tagline, “Sunne Se Badhegi Soch”.
Audible Inc., an Amazon company and the creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, announced the launch of its first global brand marketing campaign, establishing a consistent voice across all marketplaces and audience touchpoints. Set to roll out across multiple global marketplaces today and over the course of the next few months, Audible’s brand promise is brought vibrantly to life through all facets of the campaign.
The brand execution explores how listening to Audible immerses all in extraordinary worlds, changes our mood, perceptions, views-- all while engaging in routine daily activities. Emphasising the remarkable contrast of the two very different worlds that play out simultaneously while actively listening to stories that transport you and doing tasks like commuting, exercising, cooking, cleaning, this brand campaign is defined by rich and immersive visual and linguistic devices—just like Audible’s access to entertainment, escapism, education, and culture.
The campaign’s social media content touchpoints, shared across influencer and Audible social channels, illustrate the versatility and adaptability of the creative’s ethos. Leveraging the perspectives of a range of global influencers, the content brings to life the transformative aspects of imagination when listening to different genres on Audible. The campaign by Audible, an Amazon company is ultimately expressed in its Indian tagline, “Sunne Se Badhegi Soch”.
Susan Jurevics, chief brand and International officer, Audible, commented, “Through breathtaking visuals, powerful audio mechanisms and an interactive digital and social approach, we were able to create a singular brand position that exemplifies the transportive and captivating qualities of listening to Audible. As a company with millions of worldwide listeners with different habits, rhythms and interests, it was crucially important to identify a precise voice and marketing approach to appeal to our expansive listening audience.” Jurevics continued, “Audio storytelling continues to scale-- and audiences increasingly engage with Audible in ways that fit into and enrich their day-to-day. What’s clear through consumer insights and in conversations with our listeners is that listening to Audible gives people a way to imagine more and brings flavor, texture and color to the everyday rhythm of their lives.”
Shailesh Sawlani, country manager, India – Audible said, “Our campaign captures the profound essence of audio storytelling – spurring thought, imagination and inspiration through stories. As Audible continues to integrate into the daily lives of consumers, we are grateful we get to be their companions on this journey. Audible offers an escape from the mundane and aims to enrich lives with immersive and powerful audio storytelling.”
The campaign was created across three continents, with shoots in Brazil, Thailand, and the UK. The commercial A/V spots were directed by multi-award-winning director Antoine Bardou-Jacquet. The campaign will run in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, India, Spain, UK and US.
Agency Credits-
Fold7 – Creative Agency
ICP—Transcreation Services
Partizan—A/V Production
Lightfarm Studios—Key Visuals and Social Media Production
Viral Nation – Influencers & Social Shoot Creative
WPP – Social Media Management
Wavemaker (Group M)—Media Buying