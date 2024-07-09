Audible’s first global brand campaign invites listeners to explore limitless worlds through audio

Susan Jurevics, chief brand and International officer, Audible, commented, “Through breathtaking visuals, powerful audio mechanisms and an interactive digital and social approach, we were able to create a singular brand position that exemplifies the transportive and captivating qualities of listening to Audible. As a company with millions of worldwide listeners with different habits, rhythms and interests, it was crucially important to identify a precise voice and marketing approach to appeal to our expansive listening audience.” Jurevics continued, “Audio storytelling continues to scale-- and audiences increasingly engage with Audible in ways that fit into and enrich their day-to-day. What’s clear through consumer insights and in conversations with our listeners is that listening to Audible gives people a way to imagine more and brings flavor, texture and color to the everyday rhythm of their lives.”