Axis Bank positions itself as humane, invites you offline

The bank's latest campaign is about the banking experience away from apps.
Axis Bank's latest campaign 'Dil Se Open' is unlike most conversations happening around modern day financial services. The campaign is about the offline experience of the brand and comes at a time when there is a major push for digitisation. It is Axis' invitation to engage offline on one hand, with the ecosystem of apps, wallets, OTPs and chatbots on the other. The campaign has been crafted by Lowe Lintas and attempts at humanising the brand.
It's not that the bank doesn't have its digital strengths. As per Axis' claims, the bank has the best rated mobile app and is the most actively used banking app in the country. It has also added more than 1,000 branches in the last two years.
The 'Open' proposition has been projected via a bunch of scenarios in the ad film, keeping accessibility, absence of bias and openness at its core. ‘Open’ is slated to bring about a shift backed by process transformations within the bank. These changes are focused in bringing down the TAT (Turn Around Time) on customer requests. The bank has also introduced Saksham - a new unified front-end solution built to empower the brand's 60,000 strong staff with not only the customer's views but also to offer a solution to all requests related to any product or service.
The campaign will be released pan India with TV bursts both in mainstream and regional media, leveraging properties that includes the India-New Zealand cricket series, the Union Budget and the forthcoming Delhi elections. But why bat for offline when the world is trying to pack everything in an app?
Industry speak:
Ronita Mitra, founder and chief strategist - Brand Eagle Consulting
While India has moved significantly on the digital path, Indians continue to value person to person interactions. Additionally, there are many BFSI areas that are intimidating to many people. There is therefore a role for branch banking in our country for a segment of customers. This is what Axis Bank is trying to differentiate itself with.
Apart from this differentiator, Axis Bank also appears to appropriate a high ground of 'Inclusivity' and 'Respect' as its brand purpose. What remains to be seen is the credibility of the claims - how sincerely and well these are actually delivered by the bank through its actions, beyond communication claims.
Prabhakar Mundkur, brand strategy consultant
Banks have been stressing on the online experience, but such an experience has no emotion. Somehow, it is not human centred. I think this film brings back the human-ness in banking.
'Dil se Open' is a very service oriented line and seems to sum up their corporate philosophy since it is also used on their website. I thought the film, like most corporate films, had a broad sweep from showing diverse customers to showcasing diverse services including start-ups. It is difficult for any brand to mean everything to everybody so the film has a difficult task. But I can imagine that the client gave the agency a laundry list to incorporate. Given that constraint, the agency has done a remarkable job.