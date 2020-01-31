Axis Bank positions itself as humane, invites you offline

The 'Open' proposition has been projected via a bunch of scenarios in the ad film, keeping accessibility, absence of bias and openness at its core. ‘Open’ is slated to bring about a shift backed by process transformations within the bank. These changes are focused in bringing down the TAT (Turn Around Time) on customer requests. The bank has also introduced Saksham - a new unified front-end solution built to empower the brand's 60,000 strong staff with not only the customer's views but also to offer a solution to all requests related to any product or service.