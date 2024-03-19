Ayushmann Khurrana unveils two new flavours for Wai Wai noodles

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Khurrana collaborates with CG Foods to launch two new noodle flavours: Seasoned Masala Noodles and Dynamite (Korean Super Spicy Range).
CG Foods, a diversified multinational conglomerate owned by Binod Chaudhary, announces the launch of two innovative noodle variants, SMN (Seasoned Masala Noodles) and Dynamite (Korean Super Spicy Range) with Ayushmann Khurrana.
Khurrana endorses the 'Masale Pe Masala' Seasoned Masala Noodles, an inventive take on the classic Ready-To-Eat (RTE) Brown Noodles. The SMN range packs seasoning and extra dehydrated veggies into a value-for-money meal, available in three price points: Rs 15, Rs 20, and a Rs 90 six-in-one pack. SMN caters to diverse consumer needs with its mild spicy appeal.
The Dynamite range, known as the 'Spice Blitz Noodles, offers vegetarian variants with Sichuan Pepper and Korean Chilli, and non-vegetarian options like Xtra Spicy Chicken and The Himalayan Hot Chicken. Initially launched to cater to consumers in North-east India, the Dynamite range now includes the world-renowned Ghost Pepper or Bhut Jolokia to meet the growing demand for spicy flavours and the popularity of Korean cuisine.
Varun Chaudhary, managing director, CG Foods, who is powering WAI WAI’s growth in India and other geographies, spoke about the launch of a bouquet of products, “We're excited to unveil our latest noodle innovations: Seasoned Masala Noodles (SMN) & Dynamite Range. We’re a firm believer in offering unique culinary delights to our customers at regular intervals. Endorsed by Ayushmann Khurrana, these new flavours seek to tap into the vibrant palates of millennials and Gen Z. Our latest offerings will further establish WAI WAI as an innovative, consumer-centric brand. They are perfectly aligned with the tastes and lifestyles of our consumers of varying age groups."
Ayushmann Khurrana shared his excitement about the launch, saying, “I am delighted to partner with Wai Wai, a brand distinguished by its dynamic and eclectic product portfolio. Wai Wai's exceptional range of noodles, designed to cater to a wide array of tastes, preferences, and regional flavours have struck a big chord with the consumers. It's a brand that consistently lives up to its reputation by offering such a vibrant and diverse selection."
Manvendra Amber Shukla, global CEO CG Foods, weighed in on the brand’s legacy, “WAI WAI is not just a brand; it’s a journey down memory lane for our loyal customers. At the heart of our growth lies innovation, seamlessly blending tradition with the pulse of contemporary palate. Our latest creation, the flavorful SMN pack, endorsed by the charismatic Ayushmann Khurrana, marks a new chapter in our quest to delight the evolving palate of our consumers. Witnessing the meteoric rise of the Korean noodles segment in India from a mere Rs 2 crore in 2021 to an impressive Rs 65 crore in 2023, we're inspired to bring our own twist to the table with 'Dynamite.' This venture not only introduces a fiery Korean flavor but also expands our horizons with a diverse range of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. We're excited to spice up the noodle market and can't wait to see our cherished customers, old and new, relish these awesome flavours.”