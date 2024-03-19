Ayushmann Khurrana unveils two new flavours for Wai Wai noodles

Manvendra Amber Shukla, global CEO CG Foods, weighed in on the brand’s legacy, “WAI WAI is not just a brand; it’s a journey down memory lane for our loyal customers. At the heart of our growth lies innovation, seamlessly blending tradition with the pulse of contemporary palate. Our latest creation, the flavorful SMN pack, endorsed by the charismatic Ayushmann Khurrana, marks a new chapter in our quest to delight the evolving palate of our consumers. Witnessing the meteoric rise of the Korean noodles segment in India from a mere Rs 2 crore in 2021 to an impressive Rs 65 crore in 2023, we're inspired to bring our own twist to the table with 'Dynamite.' This venture not only introduces a fiery Korean flavor but also expands our horizons with a diverse range of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. We're excited to spice up the noodle market and can't wait to see our cherished customers, old and new, relish these awesome flavours.”