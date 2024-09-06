"Ba-Chow", says MasterChow, in a campaign inspired by Fukrey

Sharing his insights on the campaign, Vidur Kataria, the founder of MasterChow said, “In this competitive food industry, we strive to differentiate ourselves through our cuisine and how we connect with our customers. The ‘Ba-Chow’ campaign is our way of adding a dash of joy to their shopping experience. The name adds a playful twist on the Hindi word “Bachao,” meaning “save,” that perfectly aligns with the discounts being offered. The clever wordplay, along with the campaign’s engaging visuals and promotional deals, creates a well-rounded marketing approach. We believe that by making saving money feel like a fun activity, we are bringing a flavor-packed Asian culinary bliss to our customers that goes beyond their dinner table.”