"Ba-Chow", says MasterChow, in a campaign inspired by Fukrey

The Asian cuisine brand has unveiled its latest digital campaign touting new discounts.
MasterChow, India's ready-to-cook Asian cuisine brand, has launched its Ba-Chow digital campaign, drawing inspiration from the popular Bollywood film Fukrey. The campaign's tagline, "Aao, Khao, and Bachaao," coupled with a promotional video mimicking the film's iconic lunch scene, is aimed at creating an instant connection with audiences.
As part of the Ba-Chow digital campaign, MasterChow offers discount deals such as 33% off on online orders and a Buy 2 Get 1 Free offer for in-store purchases. This dual strategy caters to both digital and traditional shoppers, maximising the campaign's reach.
MasterChow has reported a 50% increase in sales since the campaign's launch.
Sharing his insights on the campaign, Vidur Kataria, the founder of MasterChow said, “In this competitive food industry, we strive to differentiate ourselves through our cuisine and how we connect with our customers. The ‘Ba-Chow’ campaign is our way of adding a dash of joy to their shopping experience. The name adds a playful twist on the Hindi word “Bachao,” meaning “save,” that perfectly aligns with the discounts being offered. The clever wordplay, along with the campaign’s engaging visuals and promotional deals, creates a well-rounded marketing approach. We believe that by making saving money feel like a fun activity, we are bringing a flavor-packed Asian culinary bliss to our customers that goes beyond their dinner table.”
MasterChow’s Ba-Chow sale is now live across the brand’s website, as well as platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, BigBasket, and Amazon India. Running from September 4th to September 10th, the Ba-Chow digital campaign offers a week-long opportunity for food enthusiasts to enjoy these deals.