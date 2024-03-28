Babil Khan becomes AI ally for Kriti Sanon in Motorola's ‘Intelligence meets art’ campaign

Commenting on the commercial, Shivam Ranjan, head of marketing, APAC, Motorola, stated, “The motorola edge50 pro stands for the perfect fusion of intelligence (AI) and art. In order to bring this concept to live in our TVC, Kriti Sanon was undoubtedly the perfect fit to personify 'Art' that motorola edge50 pro brings to life with its design, premium finish and the world's first true colour display and camera. However, the motorola edge50 pro also brings an AI revolution with segment first AI features. This is where we found the perfect fit in Babil Khan who beautifully personified the moto AI, enabling us to explain the advanced AI features with ease.