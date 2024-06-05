Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance advises people to secure term insurance coverage in new campaign

Commenting on the campaign launch, Chandramohan Mehra, chief marketing officer, Bajaj Allianz Life, said, “Simplifying by dejargonising is one of the potent solutions to overcome the perceived complexity coupled with high customer inertia, a key challenge faced by insurance industry. Lack of knowledge has been one of key barriers resulting in India’s high protection gap at 87%. Our underinsurance educational initiative equips customers with right advisory to make sound decision, keeping in mind long term protection needs of the family. Anchored on a thumb rule of 10x, we are confident that the initiative will aid easy comprehension and induce appropriate actionability."