Bajaj Allianz Life reworks AMFI’s “Sahi Hai” to allay fears of market volatility after Russia invades Ukraine

The insurer touts its ‘Guaranteed Return Plan’ amid this crisis and goes "Yeh Sahi Hai".
Bajaj Allianz Life’s ticker outside its Yerwada Pune office is doing its best to allay fears about market volatility after Russia invaded Ukraine.
The life insurer has reworked the “Sahi Hai” tagline of the Association of Mutual Funds India (AMFI) to “Yeh Sahi Nahi Hai” in connection to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and that one should not get nervous about market volatility arising from the crisis because of the safety its Guaranteed Income Plans offer, “Yeh Sahi Hai” declares the ticker at the end.
Financial markets are sensitive to even the slightest of negativity. SENSEX, the Indian equity indice, crashed by over 2,702 points yesterday said NDTV and remarked it was the “worst run since March 2020.”
Bajaj Allianz Life first used the reworked AMFI tagline as "Yeh Bhi Sahi Hai" in February 2022 when it released a campaign for its Guaranteed Return Plans. Chandramohan Mehra, chief marketing officer at Bajaj Allianz, then told afaqs!, "Yes, the reference to the 'Mutual Funds Sahi Hai' campaign was intentional. The idea was to deliver a credible and authentic advisory message. We wanted to bring about an impact a shift in consideration set for this product."