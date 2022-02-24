Bajaj Allianz Life reworks AMFI’s “Sahi Hai” to allay fears of market volatility after Russia invades Ukraine

Bajaj Allianz Life first used the reworked AMFI tagline as "Yeh Bhi Sahi Hai" in February 2022 when it released a campaign for its Guaranteed Return Plans. Chandramohan Mehra, chief marketing officer at Bajaj Allianz, then told afaqs!, "Yes, the reference to the 'Mutual Funds Sahi Hai' campaign was intentional. The idea was to deliver a credible and authentic advisory message. We wanted to bring about an impact a shift in consideration set for this product."