Bajaj Allianz puts the spotlight on some 'Care Heroes'...

Bajaj Allianz has launched its latest campaign titled #CareHeroes, which highlights some real life people who have gone the extra mile to help others. The campaign includes three such stories and will see presence across social media. Here is a quick overview.
The campaign features a series of ad films that will see presence across social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The #CareHero initiative is in line with the company's recent change in brand identity to 'Caringly yours' in February 2019.
Positioning themselves as a brand that goes the extra mile in caring for customers, Bajaj Allianz has made selflessness the core of the campaign – evident by the stories that are touched in the ad films.
The ad films include four real life stories - a man's fight against girl child trafficking, a husband's unconditional support to his wife who suffers from Alzheimer's, an ambulance service that helps victims of road accidents, and two people educating women about agriculture to counter the plight of farmers. All of these ad films construe a statement of care and compassion, something that the brand aims to identify itself with.
While the stories presented by the campaign touch the sentiments of viewers, we got in touch with Chandramohan Mehra, chief marketing officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, to understand the conception and execution of the campaign.
Mehra says, “The essence of Bajaj Allianz is centered around care. It is embedded across our products and services. In February, when we went through a brand transformation journey, we went from turning what was perceived as Transaction based category into an emotionally engaging category. Based on our products and services, we wanted to associate or own the emotion of care...Since our last campaign, we wanted to ladder our journey to a higher level. So, we went on to identify real care heroes, who have demonstrated acts of selfless care and made a difference to the people and community around them. We went on to select these three stories and craft the ad films around them.”
Speaking about the research that went into finding these stories, Mehra says, "We asked around, looked online. We even looked at different categories of work, including agriculture, road safety, or child trafficking prevention. That's how we came across these care heroes who are doing phenomenal work. They might have started small, but they are making a big difference."
Answering a question regarding brand connection with the stories highlighted in the campaign, Mehra opines, "While the core thought of this campaign is to salute such heroes, it is essential to know that these acts of care often arise from a problem that exists. And so, such people come up with solutions, with the feeling of selfless care. Similarly, the way we approach our business or development of our products and services, is keeping the problem in mind and then provide the solution. What binds the process of problem to solution is 'care'.”
Alluding to the use of music in the ad film and its importance, Mehra adds, "The entire craft of storytelling relies on all of the involved components to come together in alignment. This kind of music had to align with the narrative and story of the ad film. Each film has a different composition, created keeping in mind the narrative and the story of the ad films."
Expert review.
We spoke to Shubhojit Sengupta, executive creative director, Enormous, about the campaign. Here is his review.
"It's rather difficult to be opinionated about something as real as these stories being used to leverage a brand. Anyone would warm up to these stories since they are very much a part of our lives. As far as the brand connection is concerned, it may strike a note with the consumers at large. But what remains to be seen is how the brand actually delivers the care they are trying to communicate through these narratives. It's not clear how they intend to deliver care. They might need another set of films for that. Real life stories have been used as an idea many times earlier. Having said that, they are sensitively made and do make you feel for the characters. Participation from the viewers can be tricky here. Most of the time, people move on unless they are being constantly reminded of it in one way or another. Hope the brand concerned gets a good response from it."