Bajaj Broking launches ‘Seedhi, Simple Investing’ campaign

Bajaj Broking has launched a new campaign titled ‘Seedhi, Simple Investing – Bajaj Broking’. The campaign centres on reducing friction in stock market participation by focusing on simplified access and clearer decision-making tools.

The initiative addresses common challenges faced by first-time and occasional investors, including complex terminology, lengthy onboarding processes and uncertainty around investment choices. The campaign positions investing as a practical activity that can be managed independently through guided features available on the Bajaj Broking platform.

The campaign comprises seven short films, each depicting everyday situations where individuals hesitate to invest due to confusion, overanalysis or reliance on informal advice. These scenarios are used to demonstrate how specific platform features—such as SIPs, research tools, margin trading options and flat brokerage pricing—are intended to simplify participation.

Senior spokesperson from Bajaj Broking, said: "Today’s investors face less of a product shortage and more of a clarity gap. Complex terminology and long processes are key reasons why many stay away from investing. This campaign is based on a clear insight—people want control, but they need a platform that supports decision-making without adding friction. Simplicity is not just a design choice; it is a long-term strategy to improve user experience, build trust, and strengthen retention."

The campaign will be released in two phases, with four films launching initially and the remaining films scheduled for release over the following month. It will be distributed across digital and social media platforms.