Bajaj's summer campaign aims to forge stronger bonds with modern Indian consumers

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The films are conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup.
Bajaj, a consumer appliances brand, has released two ad films for pan India fans and air coolers campaigns, embodying the brand promise of "Built for Life”. The films capture the essence of grit, perseverance and determination through narratives that resonate with the modern Indian consumer.
The fans ad film follows the story of a hula hoop teacher mentoring a group of young children. After the session concludes, one child displays exceptional determination and continues practicing, driven by her unwavering spirit. Moved by her dedication, the teacher increases the speed of the Bajaj fan, to enable her determination to surpass her limits. The film ends with a voice over that summarises the message of the film: “To outshine your best, you need relentless determination. And to empower your journey, Bajaj Fans are built tough. Its uniquely engineered Super5Tuff technology is built to keep going. Bajaj, Built For Life.”
The air coolers ad film captures a poignant moment between two social media influencers filming an aerial yoga sequence, where one concludes what seems like a challenging session. After the session, one influencer pauses to check the shot, while the other continues to practice, pushes herself, symbolising her tough resolve. He appreciates her extraordinary efforts and increases the speed of Bajaj air cooler to support her in her pursuit.
Devika Sachdev– head of advertising and brand management, Bajaj Electricals Limited, commented, "The Bajaj campaigns aim to inspire and empower consumers, reflecting our belief in their potential to achieve anything their set their minds to. Through this ad film, we celebrate the spirit of determination and showcase how Bajaj products stand by our customers, no matter the challenge. With our latest launches, we also wanted to connect with our audiences on a whole new level. That's why we've launched this campaign that represents the resilience of discerning modern audience and helps us speak directly to them.”
Ashish Chakravarty, executive director and India head of creative, McCann Worldgroup, added, "In today's fast-paced world, individuals are relentlessly pursuing excellence in all facets of life. The campaign's concept aims to embody the brand's commitment to empowering individuals in their pursuit of progress. This Bajaj films offer a youthful and invigorating perspective on this ethos."
The latest range of fans features the Arioso BLDC Plus, with a 5 years’ comprehensive product warranty, and the luxurious Arioso Luxe, boasting of a BLDC motor and exquisite design – both with Super5 Tuff (TM) technology. The new range starts at Rs 4975 and is available in retail outlets nationwide and on leading e-commerce portals.
In the Air Coolers range, Bajaj has introduced two technologies: the Bajaj DuraTuff (TM) Pro Motor and Bajaj DuraMarine (TM) Pro Pump.