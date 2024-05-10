Bandhan Life's Mother's Day campaign celebrates mothers' protectiveness and bonding with children

Ashu Mhatre, head of creative, Havas CX India, said, “If I were to ask you, who’s your first insurance, it’ll take you a while to wrap your head around the question, but when you do, without hesitation, you'd say your mother. This new thinking towards life insurance is what Bandhan Life is all about - a promise of a secure, safe India, and its ambitions taking flight. In its first story, we've explored the bond a mother shares with her kids. An unsaid bond, or Bandhan in this case, that can be felt even when they're miles apart. All we had to do was bring this beautiful story to life. After this, you never know, you might be the reason your mother is hiccupping today.”