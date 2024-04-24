Bank of Baroda collaborates with Kunaal Roy Kapur for PehchaanCon 3.0 campaign, educating on digital frauds

The ads showcase how anyone is vulnerable to falling prey to such an attack. Kunaal Roy Kapur plays the role of the quiet and compassionate doctor to whom his patients pour their hearts out to, while also contemplating how to protect themselves from such kinds of frauds in future. The ads emphasise that by being alert, watchful and being able to recognise a fraud/fraudster or Con, customers can protect themselves and their confidential financial information and enjoy a safe and secure online banking and shopping experience.