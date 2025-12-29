Barbeque Nation rolls out ‘Milne Ki Bhookh’ New Year campaign

As part of its New Year outreach, Barbeque Nation has launched a new film-led campaign titled Milne Ki Bhookh. The campaign centres on shared dining experiences and positions eating out as a social ritual that brings people together.

Set against the backdrop of increasingly digital interactions, the films explore how meeting over food continues to serve as a reason for people to reconnect with friends and family. The campaign presents Barbeque Nation as a physical space where such interactions take place.

Speaking on the campaign, Nakul Gupta, CMO, Barbeque Nation, said: “Over the years, Barbeque Nation has been a place where people come together to celebrate moments big and small. As we enter the New Year, ‘Milne Ki Bhookh’ reflects a simple but meaningful truth, there is a growing hunger to meet, connect, and spend time together, and food has always been at the heart of that experience.”

The campaign has been created by Makani Creatives and consists of three films that feature the brand’s grills and dessert offerings. Each film is structured to focus on food-led moments while encouraging audiences to consider dining out as a shared experience.

Commenting on the campaign, Pavan Punjabi, chief integration officer, Makani Creatives, said: “We speak every day, message instantly, and stay in touch constantly yet meeting our loved ones often keeps getting pushed to another day. Barbeque Nation has always been about bringing people together over food. With Milne Ki Bhook, we’re gently nudging people to put the focus back on meeting in real life using food as the reason to come together, share a meal, a laugh, a memory, and make time for the ones that truly matter.”

The campaign rollout begins on December 25 with the first film focused on grilled prawns. It will continue over a two-month period and will be amplified primarily through digital platforms during the New Year period.