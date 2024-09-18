Bata India launches limited-edition 'Emily in Paris' collection featuring Sharvari

Deepika Deepti, head of marketing, Bata India shares, “We’re beyond excited to launch this iconic collaboration. By partnering with Sharvari, a style icon in her own right, we’re able to let our customers step into the shoes of Emily Cooper, quite literally! Reimagined keeping in mind the global fashion trends, this collaboration embodies dreamy pastels and bold cherry red designs—perfect for all the fans & for those looking to make a statement.”