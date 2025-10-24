Bata India launches ‘The Brighter Moments’ festive campaign

Bata India has introduced its new festive range, The Brighter Moments collection, featuring creators and actors Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM. The campaign is part of Bata’s global Make Your Way initiative and is designed to appeal to a younger audience through modern styles that balance comfort with fashion.

The campaign celebrates individuality and cultural expression, showcasing footwear for both men and women. The women’s line features metallic mules and embellished heels, while the men’s range includes derbys and tan loafers, crafted for festive occasions that merge tradition with modernity.

Badri Beriwal, chief strategy and business development officer, Bata India, said, “Brighter Moments is not just a festive collection; it is a reflection of our continued pivot towards a style-first, storytelling-driven brand image. This campaign is rooted in cultural relevance and creative experimentation, brought to life across multiple touchpoints. By collaborating with inspiring voices like Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM, we are deepening our connection with the modern consumer, especially young women who are redefining what festive dressing means today. It is about individuality, spontaneity and celebrating every version of yourself.”

Kusha Kapila said, “I have grown up with Bata, so being part of this special Diwali campaign feels truly special. The collection captures the energy and vibrance of the festive season, while staying rooted in comfort and versatility, and the unparalleled quality that the brand is synonymous with. It is designed for real celebrations and real people, and I love how it brings together tradition and contemporary style in such a seamless way.”

Niharika NM said, “Festive dressing, for me, is about expressing your personality with ease and confidence. The Brighter Moments collection by Bata captures that beautifully — it is contemporary, stylish, and incredibly versatile. It’s exciting to be the face of this special festive collection that brings in such fresh styles while still staying true to comfort.”

The collection is available across Bata stores in India and online, starting at Rs 799.