Bata India's recent campaign targets younger audience; spends 35% on digital mediums

Badri Beriwal, chief strategy and business development officer tells afaqs!, “We’re evolving our communication strategy at every juncture. Bata is not going away with celebrities, they will play their own role but the fact is as consumers are becoming high on consuming content on social media, as a result, influencers are playing a large role and influencers have now become new celebrities as well. We leveraged them to become more relatable to consumers, especially Gen-Z are more attuned to an influencer rather than any celebrity.”