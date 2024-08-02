Bata's Power Brand partners with Indian wrestler Nisha Dahiya for a new collection

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collection offers 25% more energy return, durability and 4D engineered tech mesh upper.
At the Paris Olympics 2024, Power is partnering with wrestler Nisha Dahiya to support her Olympic goals. The brand's philosophy, 'Stronger Inside,' emphasises that champions are built over years of training, sacrifices, and determination.
Deepika Deepti, head of marketing, Bata India said, “We’re cheering Nisha on as she takes on the world in the Paris Olympics! Her journey of resilience and inner strength embodies the spirit of Power by Bata. Our vision is to ignite empowerment across India, fueled by inner strength and accessible technology. We aim to inspire self-belief and determination in every fitness enthusiast. Here’s to Nisha, achieving her Olympic dreams!”
Nisha Dahiya is seen training with the latest Power Energy Collection and Power Acti-wear range, that are backed by international technology and extremely lightweight. The collection offers 25% more energy return, durability and 4D engineered tech mesh upper.