Battery, gaming, OTT, camera - Motorola does all in launch campaign for new One Fusion+

With its latest offering, the One Fusion+, Motorola is making a move on players like Xiaomi, Poco, realme, Oppo and Vivo.
Lenovo owned smartphone brand Motorola is trying hard to regain lost ground and its efforts are showing. With the brand’s latest offering, the Motorola One Fusion+ (One Fusion Plus) the brand has tried to tick all the right boxes including performance, a big screen, camera features, a big battery, and all of it at a competitive price point. This is also visible across the brand’s ongoing ad campaign. The 'The Ultimate One' digital ad campaign includes four films that highlight each of the above-mentioned aspects.
The films have been crafted by 21n78e Creative Labs and feature situations from high end social gaming, long duration video calls, snappy portraits and video entertainment. The ads feature a target group between college goers and new jobbers.
Despite being a popular brand with a strong history, Motorola has been unsuccessful in retaining and then, reclaiming share in the booming Indian smartphone market. According to Counterpoint Research, Motorola’s position slipped from sixth spot in 2017 to 12th in the Indian smartphone market in 2018. According to experts, Motorola’s fate was due to its slow product cycles that too in the face of aggressive competition and expansion by players like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and realme. Launched at price point of Rs 16,999, One Fusion+ is set to put up a tough fight against the existing players and new entrants like Poco in the mid range (sub Rs 20k) segment.
While Moto’s One Fusion+ goes live for sale on e-commerce platforms today, the internet has been abuzz with conversations around the launch among enthusiasts, tech gurus and consumers. Motorola also kicked off its influencer partnerships for the new model on June 18. The launch comes at a time when there are strong anti-China sentiments among consumers due to the ongoing unrest at the Indo-China border. Most of the influencer led videos like unboxings and reviews prominently highlight the fact that the device has been made in Motorola’s facilities in India.
Motorola became the epicentre of smartphone conversations globally around November last year when it decided to resurrect Motorola Razr, its erstwhile leading foldable phone from the early/mid 2000s. Reportedly, the launch of Motorola Razr 2 has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will now launch next year. Motorola also launched Edge+ its flagship smartphone on April 22 2020.