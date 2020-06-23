Battery, gaming, OTT, camera - Motorola does all in launch campaign for new One Fusion+

Despite being a popular brand with a strong history, Motorola has been unsuccessful in retaining and then, reclaiming share in the booming Indian smartphone market. According to Counterpoint Research, Motorola’s position slipped from sixth spot in 2017 to 12th in the Indian smartphone market in 2018. According to experts, Motorola’s fate was due to its slow product cycles that too in the face of aggressive competition and expansion by players like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and realme. Launched at price point of Rs 16,999, One Fusion+ is set to put up a tough fight against the existing players and new entrants like Poco in the mid range (sub Rs 20k) segment.