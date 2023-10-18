BBH India wins upGrad's creative mandate for its upcoming campaign

Ankit Khirwal, Head of Marketing, upGrad adds, "upGrad has built a strong brand identity among working professionals in the last 8+ years and it's critical we talk about our evolved portfolio that addresses individuals' entire learning value chain from the time they exit school and become domain experts or thought leaders. Our partnership with BBH India goes beyond creative synergies to inspire New India including working professionals and students alike, to accept constant upskilling as a Lifelong learning event. This will also mark a fundamental step in the nation-building process and shall prepare an army of market-ready professionals, equipped to tackle any industrial challenges."