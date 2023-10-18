BBH India wins upGrad's creative mandate for its upcoming campaign

BBH India will work on upGrad’s brand repositioning as the skilling giant emerging out of India.
BBH India, a leading creative agency renowned for its innovative campaigns, has recently secured the creative mandate for upGrad, Asia's largest integrated learning skilling and workforce development company for its upcoming brand campaign scheduled this year. The partnership aims to usher in a new era of brand repositioning and transformation for upGrad through an integrated campaign.
BBH India emerged as the clear choice for upGrad in a multi-agency pitch process to redefine its brand repositioning and the creative campaign.
upGrad, founded in 2015, has become the go-to destination for learners seeking high-quality pedagogy backed by experiential learning, which arms them with industry-ready skills and knowledge for stronger career growth. The collaboration with BBH India comes at a pivotal time in the online higher education landscape, as upGrad looks to further consolidate its position as the skilling giant emerging out of India.
Himanshu Saxena, Chief Operating Officer & MD, BBH India, states, “Partnering upGrad is a matter of immense pride and excitement for us. upGrad comes with a legacy of great brand & business building. However, this new journey that promises ‘Career Acceleration’ to a wider cross-section of Indians, is an extremely powerful moment in the brand’s lifestage. We are committed to delivering the power of ‘Zag’ creativity for upGrad and accelerate upGrad into next orbit of growth and fame.”
Ankit Khirwal, Head of Marketing, upGrad adds, "upGrad has built a strong brand identity among working professionals in the last 8+ years and it's critical we talk about our evolved portfolio that addresses individuals' entire learning value chain from the time they exit school and become domain experts or thought leaders. Our partnership with BBH India goes beyond creative synergies to inspire New India including working professionals and students alike, to accept constant upskilling as a Lifelong learning event. This will also mark a fundamental step in the nation-building process and shall prepare an army of market-ready professionals, equipped to tackle any industrial challenges."