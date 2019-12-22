BBH is Taco Bell’s integrated agency for India

Commenting on the occasion, Tushar Mehta, who leads marketing for Burman Hospitality says, “We are excited to have BBH on board as Taco Bell’s new creative partner on record. BBH is well-known for the innovative and out-of-the-box thinking that they bring to the table. We are currently working together to build an integrated campaign for the launch of our new offering – the Wild and Mild Naked Chicken Taco."