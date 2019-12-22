BBH is Taco Bell’s integrated agency for India

The agency is already working to build an integrated campaign for the launch of – the Wild and Mild Naked Chicken Taco.
Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant chain Taco Bell announced the appointment of BBH as its lead agency in India following a competitive pitch.
The appointment comes as Yum! Brands and Taco Bell’s master India franchisee Burman Hospitality is expanding its footprint in the country and innovating offerings to suit the Indian palate.
As Taco Bell’s Agency on Record, BBH will lead communications across advertising, branded content, digital and social.
Commenting on the occasion, Tushar Mehta, who leads marketing for Burman Hospitality says, “We are excited to have BBH on board as Taco Bell’s new creative partner on record. BBH is well-known for the innovative and out-of-the-box thinking that they bring to the table. We are currently working together to build an integrated campaign for the launch of our new offering – the Wild and Mild Naked Chicken Taco."
Arvind Krishnan, managing director, BBH India adds, “We're at our best when we are tasked with creating work that breaks into culture. Having the integrated mandate on Taco Bell will allow us to express ourselves across every consumer touchpoint and presents us with a great opportunity. We are looking forward to this partnership.”