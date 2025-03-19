BCCI Apex Council to discuss govt directive on tobacco, alcohol ads ahead of IPL opener

The BCCI Apex Council is set to meet on Saturday, March 22, in Kolkata, just hours before the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The council is expected to review sponsorship deals linked to tobacco and cryptocurrency brands, as reported by India Today.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, through the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), sent a letter to IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, urging the organisers to prohibit all forms of tobacco and alcohol advertising during the league. The directive includes banning surrogate advertisements within stadiums and during broadcast sessions on national television.

The Health Ministry has also advised sports bodies to discourage athletes from endorsing products related to alcohol and tobacco. The Apex Council’s decision on the matter could have a significant impact on the IPL’s sponsorship landscape ahead of the season’s kick-off.