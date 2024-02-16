Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Tom Brady are in Dunkin’s ultimate boy band - The DunKings’

This campaign from the band made its debut during the Super Bowl with the song titled Don't Dunk Away at My Heart. The video also stars pop star and Affleck’s wife Jennifer Lopez, American media personality Charli D’amelio, American rapper Fat Joe, and American singer and rapper Jack Harlow. Affleck's debut single is now streaming on the music platform Spotify. Only a part of the song has been featured in the video, but now the lyrical version of the whole song is available on YouTube.