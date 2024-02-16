Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Tom Brady are in Dunkin’s ultimate boy band - The DunKings’

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The commercial also stars Jack Harlow, Jennifer Lopez, Fat Joe, and Charli D’amelio.
Ben Affleck has emerged as DunKings' coffee-loving frontman along with Good Will Hunting co-actor and childhood friend Matt Damon and American football quarterback Tom Brady. On February 13, 2024, an extended cut of Affleck's Super Bowl commercial was released. The advertisement for QSR brand Dunkin' showcases the actor's journey to pop stardom, culminating in the formation of the boy band The DunKings.
This campaign from the band made its debut during the Super Bowl with the song titled Don't Dunk Away at My Heart. The video also stars pop star and Affleck’s wife Jennifer Lopez, American media personality Charli D’amelio, American rapper Fat Joe, and American singer and rapper Jack Harlow. Affleck's debut single is now streaming on the music platform Spotify. Only a part of the song has been featured in the video, but now the lyrical version of the whole song is available on YouTube.
Affleck's bored expression at public events turned him into fodder for social media memes and he references this at the beginning of the spot. In a humorous scene, Affleck is seen watching a news segment dubbing him “The Boredest Man in the World”, poking fun at his facial expressions.
Replying to the allegations he says, “Keep laughing. Said I was bored? No. Studying, always watching. Who’s on the stage? What moves can I steal?” Holding donuts, he finds inspiration to create music, leading to the commercial's exploration of his journey in conceiving The DunKings concept.
Charli D’Amelio makes a cameo as Affleck asks her with a clip from an interview in which she is asked if she knows who the actor is.
“Oh! Jennifer Lopez‘s husband, that’s cool,” she says.
Affleck coyly says, “I’m kind of an influencer myself” and takes cues from D’Amelio on how to dance to do some “influencing” on social media.
“She comes by my spot, don’t ask for my permission. Now I’m just going to go in there and show her what I can do,” Affleck tells Jack Harlow about his idea of crashing into Jennifer Lopez’s recording session referring to how she crashes his workplace.
Following this, Lopez is shown in the recording studio, crafting her latest album This Is Me... Now. Affleck, summoning his courage, unexpectedly interrupts the session with the arrival of "The Boston Massacre - The DunKings."
“Sometimes it’s really hard to be your friend, man,” Damon says after Affleck introduces him.
The DunKings then perform in front of Lopez and Fat Joe, leaving her baffled. Brady then asks Lopez, “Are we gonna be on the album?!” She shakes her head and tells Affleck, “We’ve talked about this.” Affleck gives up and leaves the studio and Lopez asks Brady to stay.
Towards the end of the video, Damon and Affleck walk out and he( Damon) remarks, “Remember how I said I would do anything for you? This is anything.”
Damon was last seen on American comedian and writer Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show on February 13, 2024, saying that the commercial was “clearly not my idea”.
The duo have been friends since childhood and collaborated on numerous films, such as Good Will Hunting, Dogma, and The Last Duel. They also co-produced and starred in Air, a film directed by Affleck.