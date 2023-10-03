Berger Paints unveils TVC campaign for launch of its new waterproofing products

Abhijit Roy, managing director and CEO, Berger Paints India Limited, says, “We strongly believe that the waterproofing market has a lot of potential in India and the demand for waterproofing products are increasing sharply day by day. Earlier painters used to shy away from performing the tedious task of waterproofing as the process was very complicated. However, with the introduction of our product range, Berger DAMPSTOP, we intend to make the entire process simpler and hassle-free. The nano-silicon technology enables the product to waterproof the wall without having to break it open. As we launch this range of innovative waterproofing products, we aim to make consumers aware of the benefits of the same through multiple avenues including TVCs and digital media to highlight the importance of waterproofing and how easy the process has become, in current times.”