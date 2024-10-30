BGMI expands celebrity roster, debuts new ad with Neeraj Chopra

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian version of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile, has unveiled a new advertisement featuring none other than Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. The ad takes a light-hearted and somewhat tongue-in-cheek approach, blending Chopra's real-life sporting prowess with his virtual gaming skills.

The minute-long spot opens with an interviewer (Neeraj Chopra in a double role), accompanied by two less-than-serious-looking accomplices, posing the question to Chopra: "Do you know how to throw (Phenkna aata hai)?" This Hindi slang term, meaning an exaggerated showoff, is then cleverly juxtaposed with the in-game practice of "Nade Spam," the act of repeatedly throwing grenades without pause.

Chopra, displaying a surprising familiarity with gaming lingo, seamlessly draws the parallel, hinting at his proficiency not just on the athletic field but also within the digital battlegrounds of BGMI. As the ad reaches its climax, Chopra's response clearly catches the interviewer and his sidekicks off guard, leaving them visibly stunned.

The ad's cheeky tone and Chopra's effortless transition between his real-world sporting prowess and virtual gaming skills have garnered significant attention, with many praising BGMI's ability to connect with its audience in a relatable and entertaining manner.

This latest campaign is part of BGMI's broader marketing strategy, which has seen the game aggressively pursue high-profile partnerships and celebrity endorsements. In the past year alone, the brand has aligned itself with blockbuster films, cricket teams, and a growing roster of influential personalities.

Most notably, BGMI announced a partnership with the Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, positioning the game as the film's official gaming partner. This collaboration is indicative of the brand's ambition to expand its reach beyond the traditional gaming sphere and tap into wider entertainment and cultural touchpoints.

Additionally, BGMI boasts a formidable lineup of brand ambassadors, including the actor Ranveer Singh, who has been associated with the game since September 2023. More recently, the brand welcomed Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone as its newest ambassador, further solidifying its star power.

Another high-profile move that highlights BGMI's desire to align itself with some of the nation's most beloved sporting icons and institutions is the game's partnership with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians, announced in March 2024.

These strategic alliances and celebrity endorsements are part of BGMI's larger marketing offensive, as the game seeks to establish itself as the premier mobile battle royale experience in the Indian market.

This comes at a critical juncture, as the Indian mobile gaming industry is poised for exponential growth, with the market size expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2032, according to a report by the IMARC Group.

It's worth noting that BGMI has managed to amass more than 199 million downloads in India as of December 2023, an impressive feat considering the series of troubles the game has faced with authorities in the past, such as the initial ban of the original PUBG Mobile and then the 2021 ban of BGMI.

However, the battle royale space itself is highly competitive, with major players like Garena's Free Fire, which boasts over a billion downloads worldwide, and Call of Duty Mobile, which has surpassed 600 million downloads globally, vying for the attention of Indian gamers.

One wonders, will BGMI's aggressive marketing approach, blending entertainment, sports, and popular culture, truly help the game cement its position as a cultural touchstone and appeal to a diverse audience? The brand is certainly making significant efforts to captivate players through cheeky advertising campaigns and high-profile partnerships.