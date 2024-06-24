BGMI is the official gaming partner of 'Kalki: 2898 AD'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
KRAFTON India’s BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) announces its collaboration as the official gaming partner of Kalki: 2898 AD, the much-awaited pan-India movie. Featuring leading stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone, the movie is slated for release on June 27, 2024.
Taking centre stage as the official gaming partner of Kalki: 2898 AD, BGMI has launched a specially crafted co-branded trailer for the movie. Featuring an exciting fusion of the BGMI world and the Kalki: 2898 AD cinematic universe, the trailer aims to captivate fans of both the game and the movie, offering a unique blend of action, adventure, and immersive storytelling.
Further enriching the collaboration is an exclusive in-game event hosted by BGMI featuring captivating challenges and exciting rewards for players. Gamers can delve deeper into the narrative of Kalki: 2898 AD while enjoying unique in-game rewards.
The trailer is available on Vyjayanthi Movies' YouTube channel and on both BGMI’s and Kalki: 2898 AD movie's Instagram handles.