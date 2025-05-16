BGMI promotes its update with a sketch featuring YouTuber Fukra Insaan

In line with its habit of partnering with top influencers of India for promos, online multiplayer mobile battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has unveiled its latest content piece featuring popular YouTuber Fukra Insaan to herald the arrival of its 3.8 update.
The promotional sketch sees Fukra Insaan donning multiple hats—quite literally. The content piece delivers the update's features with a distinctly Indian flavour, showcasing Fukra Insaan as a comical reporter channelling peak television dramatics, paying homage to MS Dhoni's railway station scene from his biopic, and even portraying a chatty chai wallah.
This latest update introduces the Steampunk Frontier Theme Mode, where players can embrace their inner Eren Yeager (shoutout Attack on Titan) by injecting titan serum to transform into colossal figures.
For those preferring agility over brute strength, the update offers ODM gear (Omni-Directional Mobility Gear, which is a fictional piece of equipment featured in the anime series Attack on Titan), enabling mobility across the battlefield.
The long-anticipated WoW Mode, allowing players to craft custom game worlds, has also been democratised for all users.
The narrative cleverly begins with the age-old influencer scenario—Fukra Insaan reluctantly agreeing to yet another brand deal at his manager's insistence—before seamlessly transitioning into showcasing the game's new features through comedic vignettes.
Beyond the titan transformation and enhanced mobility options, the 3.8 update introduces a fully operational steam engine and cargo train system across Erangel, complete with four stations for strategic transportation.
Those with a penchant for high-risk, high-reward gameplay will find the new B1 and B2 hot drop locations particularly enticing. The addition of a Robo Tender, an auto paragliding feature for safer landings, a standard vehicle, and the luxurious new Shelby car round out the substantial update.
BGMI's strategy of partnering with influencers isn't novel—it's refined. The game has previously collaborated with streaming behemoth CarryMinati for the 3.6 update and content creator Purav Jha for 3.7. This approach forms part of a broader partnership ecosystem including gaming stalwarts like Scout and Mortal, creating a web of influence that extends far beyond mere product updates.
The India mobile gaming market size was valued at USD 3.02 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach $11 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.50% from 2025-2033, as per market research firm IMARC Group.
BGMI itself has a user base of around 200 million gamers in India. The game competes with other popular mobile battle royale titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile, and Free Fire.