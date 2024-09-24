BGMI's campaign 'Anyone Se Everyone Tak' celebrates fun and inclusivity for every player

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Conceptualised by 22feet Tribal Worldwide, the film has been launched across social channels.
Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a mobile battle royale game has announced the launch of a new campaign, Anyone Se Everyone Tak. The campaign, conceptualised by 22feet Tribal Worldwide, aims to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for gamers across levels.
It highlights that BGMI is not solely for highly skilled players - it’s inclusive and fun for everyone.
The film unfolds a series of relatable, everyday situations where people find themselves struggling or failing at a task. Each scene is paired with a humorous yet dead pan voice-over, highlighting the fact that real life often demands complex skills and expertise. However, the twisted end highlights that BGMI as a game can be enjoyed by anyone and everyone.
Srinjoy Das, associate director - marketing, Krafton India, said, “BGMI has evolved into a massive platform of game modes with incredible variety so the barriers to entry for new players are super low. Irrespective of skill levels, anyone can drop in and have a great time. Literally anyone. And we are glad DDB took the word 'literally', literally and created a very comic manifestation that anyone and everyone can drop into the game for some fun. The result is amazing community love and great conversations from folks who watched the ad on all platforms."
Vishnu Srivastav, creative gead, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, said, “BGMI is a game that is welcoming of anyone irrespective of their skill levels. And we needed to communicate that. But as we thought about it, we realized that life itself is not as forgiving. That was a fun place to start. We have seen many motivational campaigns, but it was fun to use twist on this cliche. And our super cool director duo brought our crazy notion to life.”
