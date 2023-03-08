Bharat Matrimony faces boycott calls over its Holi ad

Swiggy, yesterday, was forced to pull down its Holi billboard after being accused of Hinduphobia.
Bharat Matrimony’s Holi ad which calls out the harassment and abuse women face during this festival has angered many people. The offended have gone to Twitter and criticised the brand for hurting Hindu religious sentiments.
#BoycottBharatMatrimony has begun to trend on the microblogging site. The brand, in response, seems to have edited the caption and uploaded fresh posts on its social media pages.
People are hollering as to why the brand choose to post such an ad during Holi, a Hindu festival, and not during Muslim festivals and against its traditions.
The Twitter trend has also targeted Wondrlab (the agency which made the ad) and its employee citing his religious identity and using it as evidence to further their accusation of the ad being an intentional work to hurt Hindu sentiments.
Only yesterday (7 March 2023), food delivery giant Swiggy’s billboard in Delhi – which asked people to not throw eggs at each other on Holi – was called out for Hinduphobia. Swiggy took down the billboard.
Many brands, in the past couple of years, had to pull down their ads and delte content online after receiving hate from people claiming hur to their religious identities. Some of the affected brands are Tanishq, Ceat Tyres, and AU Bank.