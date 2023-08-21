Bharat Matrimony launches 'Be Choosy 2.0' campaign emphasizing 'Interest Matching' for meaningful relationships

Arjun Bhatia, CMO of BharatMatrimony, mentioned, "BharatMatrimony has been reshaping the societal narrative surrounding relationships and marriage. We believe that individuals should be selective when making the most important decision of their lives – finding a life partner. As India's premier matchmaking platform, we continually innovate our processes and platform to ensure seamless, hassle-free, and successful journeys for our customers. Our latest enhancement is a step in this direction. Through features like 'Hobby and Interest Matching,' which helps users find profiles with similar interests, and 'Filter Breathers,' which allows the prioritization of filters, we are placing compatibility at the forefront of the search for soulmates. After all, shared interests form the initial connection for two strangers to meet, initiate conversations, evaluate the potential for a meaningful relationship, and hopefully discover a lifelong partner. These new features facilitate interactions between the right individuals, enabling every BharatMatrimony member to discover love."