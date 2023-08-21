Bharat Matrimony launches 'Be Choosy 2.0' campaign emphasizing 'Interest Matching' for meaningful relationships

The campaign conceptualised by Wondrlab showcases different people with similar interests never getting the chance to meet each other.
Bharat Matrimony has launched its new advertising campaign titled 'Be Choosy 2.0', aiming to spotlight its 'Interest Matching' feature and emphasize the significance of shared interests in building strong, loving relationships.
In a world where individuals with similar mindsets often struggle to find each other, Bharat Matrimony serves as a potent platform for bridging the gap. The campaign seeks to demonstrate how Bharat Matrimony has transformed the matchmaking process by enabling individuals to connect and establish meaningful relationships based on shared interests.
The campaign's films depict various people who, despite sharing common interests, never had the opportunity to meet. Bharat Matrimony's new feature addresses this issue directly, enabling individuals to bridge the geographical gap and connect with potential partners who share their interests.
Bhavesh Kosambia and Rahul Chandwani, content leads at Wondrlab, the agency behind the campaign, commented on the collaboration, stating, "Our collaboration with Bharat Matrimony has consistently resulted in insightful work. With 'Be Choosy 2.0,' we devised a wonderful execution concept. The stories portray couples together in a fantasy scenario, only to be separated and returned to their distant origins. However, despite the physical distance, they manage to connect and discover a loving partnership thanks to Bharat Matrimony's Interest Matching feature."
Arjun Bhatia, CMO of BharatMatrimony, mentioned, "BharatMatrimony has been reshaping the societal narrative surrounding relationships and marriage. We believe that individuals should be selective when making the most important decision of their lives – finding a life partner. As India's premier matchmaking platform, we continually innovate our processes and platform to ensure seamless, hassle-free, and successful journeys for our customers. Our latest enhancement is a step in this direction. Through features like 'Hobby and Interest Matching,' which helps users find profiles with similar interests, and 'Filter Breathers,' which allows the prioritization of filters, we are placing compatibility at the forefront of the search for soulmates. After all, shared interests form the initial connection for two strangers to meet, initiate conversations, evaluate the potential for a meaningful relationship, and hopefully discover a lifelong partner. These new features facilitate interactions between the right individuals, enabling every BharatMatrimony member to discover love."