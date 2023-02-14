Bharatmatrimony harnesses the power of AI to build the perfect Valentine

With the use of ChatGPT and Midjourney, the platform has forged an ideal date, identified as Aaditya Iyer (AI).
BharatMatrimony, the matchmaking service, recently launched a cutting-edge marketing campaign, “My Perfect Valentine,” featuring an AI-generated entity named Aaditya Iyer (AI). This marks India’s first marketing campaign utilizing advance AI tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney.
#theAIvalentine generated through Artificial Intelligence was named Aaditya Iyer (AI). While his words & thoughts were generated by ChatGPT, his face, image & his world was created using Midjourney. To kick off the campaign, Aaditya Iyer was launched on Instagram, where he started posting pictures and sharing his thoughts, quickly gaining more than 10K followers in a span of three days.
He started celebrating rose day, propose day, kiss day and declared his intention to find a valentine, generating buzz and excitement among his followers. However, on Valentine’s Day, it was revealed that Aaditya Iyer, the perfect valentine, was not real, but a campaign setup to showcase the importance of connecting with real people looking for real love.
Commenting on the innovative campaign, Arjun Bhatia, CMO, Matrimony.com, said, “In a world where perfection is pursued relentlessly, we cracked the idea of using AI along with our agency partner Wondrlab to emphasize that perfection is not real. Each of us is beautifully flawed. It takes two endearingly imperfect people who are perfect for each other to form a happy marriage. And for those seeking their perfect match, come to BharatMatrimony where you will find real people searching for real love.”
Amit Akali, CCO & Co-founder, Wondrlab India, said, : "The entire Elon Musk tweet of ChatGPT has got everybody obsessed with AI. We wanted to explore how AI could help us create something interesting. The whole identity of Aaditya Iyer was created using AI. The texts, captions or any profound thought displayed on Iyer’s profiles is generated through ChatGPT. The visuals including Iyer’s photographs, the pictures of animals, or destinations, were all created through Midjourney. We run a platform called Opportune, a martech network that aided the campaign through influencer marketing. The whole idea is to make every element of the campaign through AI".
The ‘My Perfect Valentine’ campaign gained widespread attention on social media was praised for its creative use of technology. By highlighting the importance of connecting with real people, BharatMatrimony reinforces its commitment to helping individuals find their perfect match.