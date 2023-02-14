Bharatmatrimony harnesses the power of AI to build the perfect Valentine

Amit Akali, CCO & Co-founder, Wondrlab India, said, : "The entire Elon Musk tweet of ChatGPT has got everybody obsessed with AI. We wanted to explore how AI could help us create something interesting. The whole identity of Aaditya Iyer was created using AI. The texts, captions or any profound thought displayed on Iyer’s profiles is generated through ChatGPT. The visuals including Iyer’s photographs, the pictures of animals, or destinations, were all created through Midjourney. We run a platform called Opportune, a martech network that aided the campaign through influencer marketing. The whole idea is to make every element of the campaign through AI".