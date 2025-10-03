BHIM lights up Diwali with new campaign supporting women artisans

BHIM Payments App has launched the second edition of its annual campaign, Meethi Diwali. Running from October 1 to 31, the initiative turns everyday digital transactions into contributions for women-led artisan businesses. In partnership with Aspire For Her, the campaign encourages users to complete ten or more transactions on the app, with part of the proceeds directed to support these entrepreneurs.

This Diwali, the campaign shifts focus from discounts and offers to collective empowerment. By paying through BHIM, users contribute to uplifting women artisans and small businesses, turning payments into meaningful gestures that help sustain traditional crafts and livelihoods.

Lalitha Nataraj, MD and CEO, NBSL, said: “Diwali is a time when families celebrate and share joy, and with Meethi Diwali we aim to add purpose to that spirit each year. By choosing to pay with BHIM Payments App, users are not only enjoying a simple, secure payment experience but also helping women artisans and entrepreneurs translate their skills into sustainable livelihoods.”

Madhura DasGupta Sinha, founder & CEO, Aspire For Her, said: “Aspire For Her is proud to light up the festive season with a unique opportunity - the Meethi Diwali campaign by our partner BHIM Payments App. This initiative empowers artisan EntrepreNaaris to earn, grow and shine brighter than ever before, building the women’s economy in India, from the grassroots.”

The campaign has been conceptualised by SoCheers and brought to life through a festive film showcasing how small acts like digital payments can add a touch of goodness to the celebrations.

Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO at SoCheers, said: “When we came up with the idea of #MeethiDiwali2025, we wanted to highlight BHIM’s inherent values of trust, security, and reliability and how technology can actually empower lives in a meaningful way.”

Ashwini Kamat, sr vice president, Mediabrands, said: “This initiative not only strengthens BHIM’s role as a trusted digital payments brand but also reflects its commitment to a larger cause, empowering women artisans through Aspire For Her.”