Bhuvan Bam inspires Gen Z to chase their dreams with iQOO's ‘My Quest Story’

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the film celebrates the bold choices made by today’s youth.
Redefining its brand value of ‘Questing for more’, iQOO, the smartphone brand of the vivo group, has launched #MyQuestStory, a film directed by renowned filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. Known for cinematic gems like Pink, Sardar Udham, and Piku, Sircar brings his storytelling magic to this short 3-minute film, which features an inspiring message by content creator and actor, Bhuvan Bam.
Inspired by the insights from the recently launched iQOO’s Quest Report, which highlights that 1 in 4 youngsters in India are seeking new-age careers, while 2 in 3 face societal and family pressures, the film brings this shift to the forefront. Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, it tells the inspiring journey of a young man who defies family expectations to follow his quest for content creation. Set against the backdrop of societal pressure and traditional career paths, the film celebrates the bold choices made by today’s youth. It highlights how they chase their dreams in an ever-evolving digital world.
The film features Babla Kochar (as the father), Anubha Fatehpuria (as the mother), Yogendra Singh (as Rohan, the elder brother), Aditya (as the younger brother), and Ebong Ipsita (as the house help). It promises to be both entertaining and inspiring, bringing to life a story of passion, resilience, and unwavering determination. The film embodies iQOO’s core brand value of ‘I Quest On and On’ encouraging viewers to embrace their quest for greatness despite the obstacles they face.
Bhuvan Bam, reflecting on his involvement in the film, said, "When the iQOO team invited me to join their campaign celebrating the pursuit of youth dreams, I felt an immediate connection. The spirit of ‘i Quest On and On’ embodies the ambition and determination that drive so many young people today. Being part of a story that resonates so closely with my own journey was a truly rewarding experience. I hope this film inspires others to persevere and continue chasing their dreams.”
Shoojit Sircar added, "Making this film was a truly inspiring journey," shared Shoojit Sircar, his voice filled with emotion. "The moment I heard the concept, I felt a deep connection to the characters and their stories. It reminded me of the incredible spirit of Indian youth, their unwavering perseverance in the face of challenges. They chase their dreams with a fire in their hearts, a determination to carve their own paths and make their mark on the world. This film is a testament to that spirit, a celebration of their unwavering quest for something more. I hope it not only entertains but also ignites a spark in the hearts of viewers, encouraging them to embrace their own journeys and pursue their passions with courage and unwavering belief.
On the creative process, Ritu Sharda, CCO (North), Ogilvy, said, “iQOO celebrates the spirit of a generation that believes in continuously exploring and questing. Bringing this narrative to life was a thrilling endeavour for us. The vision was to craft a story that not only reflects the boldness and ambitious nature of youngsters today, but also to inspire viewers to push boundaries and chase their dreams with unwavering determination. Collaborating with visionary talents like Shoojit Sircar and Bhuvan Bam gave our concept a huge boost. We believe this film will resonate with audiences and ignite a spark of relentless questing within them.”
The film is now streaming on iQOO’s official YouTube, Instagram, X (Twitter), and community platforms.