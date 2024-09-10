Bhuvan Bam inspires Gen Z to chase their dreams with iQOO's ‘My Quest Story’

Shoojit Sircar added, "Making this film was a truly inspiring journey," shared Shoojit Sircar, his voice filled with emotion. "The moment I heard the concept, I felt a deep connection to the characters and their stories. It reminded me of the incredible spirit of Indian youth, their unwavering perseverance in the face of challenges. They chase their dreams with a fire in their hearts, a determination to carve their own paths and make their mark on the world. This film is a testament to that spirit, a celebration of their unwavering quest for something more. I hope it not only entertains but also ignites a spark in the hearts of viewers, encouraging them to embrace their own journeys and pursue their passions with courage and unwavering belief.