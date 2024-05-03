Big B's pep talk to Team India for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In a new campaign from Star Sports, the actor assumed the role of Ashwatthama, his character from the upcoming film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.
The eagerly awaited roster for the Indian Men's T20 team has been unveiled for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, sparking anticipation among fans. The nation is rallying behind Team India, fervently hoping for them to lift the cup this year.
Amitabh Bachchan, the ‘Shehanshah of Bollywood’ has a special message for all the 15 cricketers selected in the squad.
With his resonant baritone, Bachchan, in the persona of Ashwatthama from the film, sets the tone for an epic battle, proclaiming, "Ye mahayudh hai, ab hoja tu taiyar" (This is a great battle, now get ready for it). Through verses imbued with power and inspiration, he exhorts the cricketers to seize their destinies and exhibit unwavering resolve in the face of adversity.
Big B narrates the poem with the background music of Kalki 2898 AD’playing in the background, the visuals of Men in Blue shown on the screen. Besides the current players of the Indian Cricket Team, like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandaya, there are also the visuals of veteran players like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh, the montage pays homage to the rich legacy of Indian cricket triumphs.
Highlighting memorable moments from Indian cricket history, the campaign rekindles the magic of Kohli's legendary shot at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the T20 World Cup in 2022 against Pakistan, stirring nostalgia among cricket enthusiasts. Furthermore, it revisits the unforgettable victory of the Indian Cricket Team in the 2007 T20 World Cup, with glimpses of Joginder Sharma, the hero of the final over against Pakistan.
The actor concluded with the words, "Maan mat tu jeet se kam, garv se uthe har matha, ye mahadwand hai, mahayudh, virodhi se tu nazrein mila, ab hoja tu taiyaar (Do not belittle yourself in front of victory, let every head rise with pride, this is a great struggle, a great battle, meet the opponent eye to eye, now get ready)."
Kalki 2838 AD is a film inspired by Hindu mythology set in a post-apocalyptic world, starring Tollywood superstar Prabhas and Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film will be released on June 27, 2024, in theatres.
As the countdown to the T20 World Cup intensifies, this cross-promotional extravaganza seems to seamlessly bridge the realms of cricket and cinema with its fusion of sporting fervour and cinematic anticipation.