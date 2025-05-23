Big ideas, Gen Z vibes: Inside Toaster’s women-led creative culture

A group of former Google executives founded Toaster in San Francisco in 2010, envisioning it as a digital-first agency. Google was not only their first client—it was the blueprint for how the agency would think, create and collaborate. In 2025, the agency's client roster includes a diverse range of digitally savvy brands such as Subway, YouTube Shorts, Tinder, JioMart, Myntra, and others.

The genesis of Toaster India

In 2015, Toaster inaugurated its India office with a modest team of five. Bhawika Chhabra (now serving as managing director) was among the founding members, bringing her extensive experience in mainstream advertising. Ira G joined the team in 2020, which marks an important change in the agency's creative direction.

"We didn't set out to be a women-led agency intentionally; it just happened organically. Our focus has always been on fostering a diverse and inclusive environment," confesses Ira G, chief creative officer at Toaster.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted Toaster to implement a work-from-home model, which has now become a permanent feature. This approach has not only enhanced productivity but also allowed the agency to tap into a broader talent pool across various geographies.

"People don't like to be treated as children anymore; they can be trusted to be treated as adults, and they behave like adults," explains Chhabra, emphasising the trust-based culture at Toaster.

What’s interesting to know is that the agency encourages employees to pursue creative endeavours beyond their professional roles. Team members engage in stand-up comedy, screenplay writing, music, and photography, enriching the agency's creative output. Ira herself contributes to the entertainment industry. She wrote dialogues for Netflix series like Feels Like Ishq and Class.

To facilitate collaboration, Toaster India has established a creative space called the Tea House in Gurgaon. This space serves as a hub for book readings, film clubs, and collaborative projects, fostering a vibrant creative community.

Diversification and growth

Originally focused on digital campaigns for Google, Toaster India has diversified its portfolio to include clients like Myntra, Nykaa, Tinder, Netflix, Subway, Jio, Samsung, and BIBA. The agency has expanded into various sectors, including F&B, e-commerce, real estate, and financial services.

"We naturally evolved into influencer marketing." Understanding the psyche of the influencer and the consumer is crucial, as Chhabra explains.

Toaster’s client mix is deliberately balanced between project and retainer models. “Right now it’s 50-50,” explains Chhabra. “We’re doing project-based work with brands like Myntra, but for Subway, Coffee Island and YouTube Shorts, we have longstanding relationships.”

This diversification also stems from Toaster’s decision to deepen its social media and influencer marketing expertise. “With our specialised social team, which was only set up last year, we’ve gained new leads and insights. It’s helped us expand meaningfully across categories,” adds Ira.

Toaster’s own Content Studio

Toaster India has also ventured into content creation, establishing an in-house content studio. This initiative has enabled the agency to produce branded content and IPs, including AI-generated films and collaborations with platforms like Amazon.

"The bigger ambition with the content studio is to create content and brand it in an effective and scalable manner," says Ira.

Recently, Toaster India Content Studio, in collaboration with Mumbai-based Mothership Productions, unveiled a film to mark the launch of ‘A’ App by Axis My India, a people’s empowerment platform developed in partnership with Google.

The 'plug-and-play’ model

In terms of team structure, Toaster prioritises agility. “We work in a plug-and-play model,” says Chhabra.

The core team is about 40–50, but the agency collaborates with freelancers and talent globally. At the end of the year, it may have worked with 100 people or more. And some of the best work comes from independents.

AI ‘Avengers’ as creative co-pilot

Toaster is actively exploring the integration of AI into its workflows, aiming not to replace human creativity but to enhance it. “We established an internal AI team—playfully dubbed the 'Avengers'—whose sole responsibility is to experiment with various tools,” explains Chhabra. These tools span across content types, from image generators and video editors to voice-over and workflow automation tools.

“We’ve already used AI tools for brands like Subway. In fact, about 20% of our social work today is AI-enabled. But we’re also cautious. I can confidently state that AI will never write scripts, even in the future." Bhawika Chhabra, Toaster India

Internally, the team uses platforms ranging from Midjourney and Gemini to Fling for operational efficiency. Yet Ira remains clear-eyed: “AI can help us replicate or adapt content at scale, but it will never replace the core ideas. We’re constantly asking the tough question: How far is too far?”

Challenges in the Industry: Talent & ROI

One of the greatest challenges in the current advertising landscape, according to both Chhabra and Ira, is talent—specifically, the lack of young creatives entering the industry. “Good talent has left advertising, and I often wonder where the next generation of creatives is,” Chhabra points out.

Another pressing shift is the growing demand for data-driven creativity. “Clients now ask for ROI metrics and performance data in ways they didn’t before,” says Ira. “It’s a big shift and one we have to adapt to without compromising creativity.”

The uncertainty around AI’s long-term impact is also causing industry-wide anxiety. “Writers, directors, producers—everyone’s tense,” she adds. “People are still figuring out what the landscape will look like post-AI.”

The year ahead

Toaster’s upcoming slate is as vibrant as its portfolio so far. “We’re excited about working with Snapchat—it’s going to be fun and experimental,” says Chhabra. There’s also new work brewing with Myntra and Amazon, along with continued efforts on Google and YouTube campaigns.

The team is also eyeing IP creation and more policy-driven government campaigns. As they look to the future, Chhabra and Ira remain anchored by Toaster’s ethos of adaptability, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance. “The job is to stay curious, stay relevant and keep creating things that matter.”