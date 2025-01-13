BigMuscles Nutrition onboards Asim Riaz as brand ambassador

After campaigns with cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Nora Fatehi, BigMuscles Nutrition is now promoting health with actor Asim Riaz as its new brand ambassador. The actor has been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, is also recognised for his commitment to fitness.

“The need for a fitness-driven lifestyle, especially among the youth, is now more than ever. It is thus critical that a wider audience is engaged in the conversation around health and fitness. We are committed to the mission of empowering every individual, including sportspersons, fitness enthusiasts and athletes, in their tryst to achieve their fitness goals. Asim is an inspiration for many youngsters, and it is his dedication towards fitness that synchronises with the ethos of BigMuscles Nutrition. We are happy to have him onboard,” said BigMuscles Nutrition, founder and MD Suhel Vats.

Asim Riaz also expressed his excitement on the collaboration, saying, “My partnership with BigMuscles Nutrition highlights our joint commitment to promoting health and fitness. While I have been regularly sharing workout routines, diet plans and fitness tips to motivate my followers adopt fitness regimes, they also need to be informed about nutritional supplements that can further strengthen and pace up their fitness journey. I am sure this partnership will benefit scores of people, especially the youngsters.”