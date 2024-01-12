BigTrunk Communications secures digital mandate for Fresh Bus

The agency will now work towards improving Fresh Bus' online presence.
BigTrunk Communications, a digital marketing agency, secured the digital mandate for Fresh Bus, an eco-friendly public transportation service provider.
Fresh Bus aims to bring users comfort and on-time transportation with reliability, sustainability, and user convenience. Their commitment is to enhance the commuter's experience and foster a more sustainable and efficient mode of transportation.
In a press release, Sudhakar Chirra, founder and chief electric officer, Fresh Bus, said "We are looking forward to executing effective digital marketing strategies that will exceed our expectations with this valuable partnership."
Santoosh Anand, sr. manager - brand marketing, Fresh Bus, added, "Teaming up with BigTrunk will ensure that our eco-friendly narrative resonates with our audience across all digital touchpoints."
Bharat Subramaniam, founder and MD, BigTrunk Communications, stated, "This collaboration offers an exciting opportunity to spearhead the digital narrative of a pioneering commuter service in this niche segment. We are geared to leverage the latest digital innovations and storytelling to propel Fresh Bus into the digital fast lane."