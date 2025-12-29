Bingo! Mad Angles’ latest ad turns everyday disputes into comic moments

Bingo! Mad Angles has released a new digital film titled Mad for Peace, which uses exaggerated, familiar arguments to explore how everyday conflicts play out across homes, workplaces and public discourse.

The film presents a series of confrontational moments — from televised debates and neighbourhood disagreements to interpersonal disputes — and introduces the snack brand as an unexpected intervention point. In each situation, a pack of Bingo! Mad Angles is offered, prompting a pause marked by the familiar 'MMMM' reaction, reframing disagreement through humour.

The campaign extends beyond the film through a short-term partnership with Zepto. As part of the activation, users can access a coupon offering up to Rs 20 off on a pack of Bingo! Mad Angles, encouraging consumers to recreate the campaign idea by using the product during everyday disagreements.

Suresh Chand, VP & head of Marketing, Snacks Noodles & Pasta, Foods Division, ITC said: “Bingo! Mad Angles has always been a brand that looks at life a little differently through a bolder, quirkier lens. Whether it’s our flavours or our humour, we love hopping onto what’s trending and flipping it our way. With ‘Mad for Peace’, we have reimagined the brand thought of “har problem ka mad solution” providing a wacky solution for a very relatable problem that we are all living through”.

Adding to the fun, Saurabh Kulkarni and Shahrukh Irani, executive creative directors, Ogilvy Mumbai said: “The ‘MMMM’ sound is a great brand asset. It conveys yumminess but it can also mean agreement. We put this to good use and the result is absurdity. Because everything we do on Mad Angles has to be MAD.”

The campaign is currently live across digital platforms, with the Zepto-led activation running for a limited period.