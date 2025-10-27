Bingo! reintroduces its potato chips range with a playful self-roast campaign

Bingo! Potato Chips has launched a new campaign that takes a self-aware and humorous approach to its brand revival in North and West India. Acknowledging its underperformance in these regions, the campaign has reintroduced the brand with two new flavors—Butter Garlic and Himalayan Pink Salt—alongside a refreshed look and tone.

Advertisment

The campaign flips its earlier perception of being a 'Big No' into a confident 'Big Yes,' using humor as a tool for reinvention. The new pack design embraces a darker, more stylised aesthetic inspired by macabre visuals, reflecting the brand’s move toward a bold and experimental identity.

Speaking on the campaign, Suresh Chand, VP & head of marketing, Snacks Noodles & Pasta, ITC Foods, said: “Humour has always been in Bingo!’s DNA. So, when we decided to re-introduce Bingo! Potato Chips in North & West India, we knew we had to do it our way — with wit, honesty, and swag. This isn’t just about a comeback, it’s about a new energy, a new attitude, and a brand that’s owning its journey — the successes and the failures.”

Adding to this, Rohit Dubey, senior executive creative director at Ogilvy, said: “As a creative team, this was our first rodeo with brand Bingo!, and we’re thrilled that our fun meters and strategic compasses pointed in the same direction. It’s rare, but when mischief and marketing meet at the right spot, magic happens. Here’s hoping Big No gets a Big Yes from both the industry and the audience.”