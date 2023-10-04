Bingo! Tedhe Medhe brings in 'Chatpata Twist' as its new variant

It has the balance of various ingredients such as pepper, coriander, cloves, red chillies, garlic and tamarind.
Bingo! a snacking brand from ITC is launching a new variant – Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Chatpata Twist. This variant of Tedhe Medhe aims to excite taste buds with the blend of chatpata flavours.
Over the years, the brand has communicated its tagline, "Eat, Phir Repeat" through advertisements showcasing its diverse range of flavours.
Extensive consumer research revealed a demand for novel flavours, with an increasing preference for chatpata flavours among the target audience. In response to these customer cravings, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe introduced, ‘Chatpata Twist’. It has the balance of various ingredients such as pepper, coriander, cloves, red chillies, garlic and tamarind.
Announcing the arrival of the new variant, the brand released an advertising campaign Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Chatpata Twist that captures the essence of the brand and showcases its irresistible delight. The TVC conceptualised by Ogilvy agency creatively highlights the uncontainable excitement and joy experienced by a young crowd when indulging in the zesty and tangy flavors of Chatpata Twist.
Suresh Chand, VP and head of marketing, snacks, noodles and pasta, ITC Foods, shared his insights on the launch, stating, "Consumer research has consistently revealed that our audiences are always seeking new and exciting flavours in the snacking segment. With Chatpata Twist, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe aims to cater to this demand and provide our consumers with an even wider array of delicious snacking options”.