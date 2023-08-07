Birla Brainiacs onboards Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador

With Ayushmann’s support, the brand aims to reach out to more learners and transform the way homeschooling is perceived and implemented across the globe.
Brainiacs, powered by Birla Open Minds (affiliated to Cambridge University) is a hybrid schooling platform that recently introduced Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassador.
Nirvaan Birla, founder of Brainiacs, says, “We are delighted to have Ayushmann Khurrana on board as our brand ambassador. His remarkable achievements and dedication to his craft resonate with our mission of providing an innovative and holistic learning environment. We believe that Ayushmann’s association with us will inspire learners to unlock their true potential and pursue excellence in all aspects of their lives.”
The National Award-winning actor brings his talent, charisma and credibility to this exciting partnership, and will inspire and empower young learners across the nation. Brainiacs combines cutting-edge technology with experiential learning, backed by a strong teacher training academy. It aims to stimulate collaborative learning through an interactive learning pedagogy for learners from nursery to grade 12.
Muddassar Nazar the CEO of Birla Brainiacs says “With 150+ hybrid centres and specialized -home tutors pan India, the focus of the platform is not just limited to the school curriculum; it also offers courses on coding, communication skills, financial literacy, vlogging and a unique subject on mental well-being called Soul Science. We provide the perfect blend of online and offline learning to students by conducting upskilling activities and projects in our physical schools and hybrid centers on a monthly basis.”
Talking about the collaboration, Ayushmann says, “It gives me great pleasure to join hands with Brainiacs, a platform that aims to empower young learners to explore their unique talent, think out-of-the-box and acquire skills that will pave the way for their success. I am excited to start this journey with the Birla family in changing the education space and achieving their mission.”
This collaboration marks a remarkable milestone in the platform’s journey to equip learners with the tools to thrive in an ever-evolving world. With Ayushmann’s support, the brand aims to reach out to more learners and transform the way homeschooling is perceived and implemented across the globe.