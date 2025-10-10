Birla Opus Paints captures family warmth in new festive campaign

Birla Opus Paints, part of Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim Industries, has launched its latest Diwali digital film rooted in its ‘Duniya Ko Rang Do’ philosophy. The campaign celebrates how the true glow of Diwali comes not from lights or rituals, but from the warmth of togetherness and the people who make life colourful.

The film opens with a retired couple preparing their home for Diwali, recalling their son’s favourite colour as they get ready to paint the house before his visit. When he cancels his trip, the father chooses not to let disappointment shadow the occasion. Instead, he decides to paint and decorate the house with his wife, proving that celebration begins with the people who are present — not just those who are far away.

Inderpreet Singh, head of marketing, Birla Opus Paints, said: “What makes festivals memorable are the emotions behind the preparations, the anticipation, the small surprises and the joy of being together. Our Diwali film celebrates the essence of togetherness, the warmth, the fun, and the love that makes this festival truly special.”

Sachin Kamble, chief creative officer, Leo - South Asia, said: “Diwali has always been more than lights and rituals, it’s a celebration of the bonds that bring meaning to our lives. With this film, we wanted to remind people that the festival isn’t about the scale of the celebration but the depth of the relationships at its heart.”

The film mirrors Birla Opus Paints’ brand belief that colour is more than decoration — it is emotion, connection, and the shared joy that defines every home.