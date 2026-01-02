Birla Opus Paints celebrates Pongal with new festive campaign

Birla Opus Paints has rolled out a new Pongal-themed campaign in Tamil Nadu for its Style Colour Smart Interior range. The campaign has been launched as a digital film and draws on everyday family moments linked to the festival.

The film follows a newlywed couple living in a joint family as they prepare their home for Pongal. Through conversations around repainting and festive arrangements, the narrative shows how refreshed interiors become part of the family’s celebration. Visuals include familiar Tamil household rituals such as kolam-making and festival preparations.

The story shifts when the daughter-in-law reflects on her own family’s Pongal traditions. The film concludes with both families coming together after her husband invites her parents to join the celebrations, positioning the festival as a moment of togetherness and new beginnings.

Commenting on the campaign, Inderpreet Singh, head of marketing, Birla Opus Paints, said: “Pongal is a festival that brings families together and marks new beginnings. With Birla Opus Paints new campaign for the Style Colour Smart Interior range, we wanted to reflect the cultural warmth of Tamil Nadu while showcasing how refreshed interiors can enhance festive celebrations. This film is a tribute to the traditions that make Pongal special, and the role colours play in creating memorable moments.”

The campaign has been conceptualised by DDB India and is being distributed digitally as part of the brand’s regional festive outreach.