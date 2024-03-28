BJP spoofs I.N.D.I.A. alliance members in a new ad before polls

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
First major spot after McCann Worldgroup and Scarecrow M&C Saatchi were picked to service the ruling party’s creative account.
In what is the first direct push from the ruling party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken to spoofing the I.N.D.I.A. alliance members and shows them as incapable of winning the hands of the voters, and as a result, the Prime Minister’s chair.
Set to an arranged marriage theme, the nearly two-and-a-half-minute ad shows a Rahul Gandhi spoof as the potential groom to the bride (read voter), while his large joint family sit behind.
They are spoofs of Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge (both INC), Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Uddhav Thackeray (UBT Shiv Sena) Mamata Banerjee (TMC), M.K. Stalin (DMK), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav (both RJD).
Throughout the ad, one sees the joint family members fight among themselves, wash each other’s proverbial dirty linen in front of the bride and her parents, and fight for who’ll get to become the groom (for the PM’s seat).
Towards the end of the ad, the bride looks at the viewers while a voiceover asks in Hindi, “Do you think they can choose a groom from themselves? (bride nods in the negative) So, how will they choose who gets to become PM?”
This ad comes after media reports said the BJP had tapped McCann Worldgroup and Scarecrow M&C Saatchi to service its creative account, and that Madison Media had retained the party’s media account.
Another ad from the BJP shows two men making fun of the challengers to the ruling government using their nicknames and stating their preference for PM Modi.
A couple of months ago, the ruling party kicked off its campaigning efforts with a song dedicated to the incumbent prime minister. “We wave reality, not dreams. That’s why everyone chooses Modi” is its hook.
The Lok Sabha elections will take place from 19 April 2024 to 1 June, 2024, and the results will be announced on June 4, 2024.