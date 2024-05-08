Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
BJP released an ad campaign titled, ‘Political Shark Tank’, which channels the format of the startup show ‘Shark Tank India’.
Shark Tank India isn’t just popular in the entrepreneurial world, but in the political arena as well.
BJP released an ad campaign titled, Political Shark Tank, that mimicked the format of the show Shark Tank India.
The campaign targets the INDI alliance by using characters like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun͏ Kharge, Aravind ͏Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tehashwi Yadav. The caricatures of these political figures were pitching their political agendas to Shark Tank judges.
The BJP ad targets the opposition, featuring a doppelganger of Rahul Gandhi leading the discussion and presenting the ‘business empire’ of the alliance, while also acknowledging recent losses. He seeks help from investors referred to as ‘sharks’ to revive the empire.
In the same instance, the shark asked about the alliance’s core business, to which Gandhi responded ‘Choona’ (whitewash). The shark enquires if they manfactures it to which an alliance member replies that they apply it.
In the end, a shark resembling Vineeta Singh made an offer with three conditions: scrap the manifesto, ͏halt the 'Choona' business, and promote company leaders based on ͏merit rather than familial͏ ͏ties.
Another ͏investor raised concerns about the alliance's͏ significant debt of 8-1͏0͏͏ lakhs. In response, the alliance͏ deflected, suggesting they could discuss it later ͏͏but͏ prioritised discussing their commission. ͏Unimpressed, ͏the investor͏ concluded that they couldn't proceed with ͏the alliance ͏and͏ asked them ͏to ͏leave.
The ad ͏concluded with a ͏B͏J͏P campaign line.͏
According to the , BJP has chosen McCann Worldgroup and Scarecrow M&C Saatchi for the election ad campaign.