Blackberrys unveils the TechPro collection with cricket star Ruturaj Gaikwad

Blackberrys, a premium menswear brand, is taking fashion innovation to new heights with the launch of its TechPro collection, in collaboration with cricket sensation Ruturaj Gaikwad.
The TechPro collection celebrates the modern man who embodies resilience, ambition, and a relentless drive to excel in every aspect of life. Engineered for dynamic movement and unmatched comfort, the collection features advanced attributes such as stretchability, wrinkle resistance, and Smart-Dry technology. From T-shirts and khakis to shirts, trousers, blazers, and all-season jackets, the TechPro range provides a versatile wardrobe tailored to both professional and personal needs.
Every piece in the TechPro collection is designed for versatility and performance. The stretchable fabrics offer freedom of movement, while the sharp cuts and tailored fits make a sophisticated statement. The Smart-Dry technology ensures you stay fresh and stylish in any climate, and the wrinkle-resistant fabric maintains a polished look throughout the day.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, captain of the Chennai Super Kings and a standout figure in international cricket, epitomises the TechPro spirit with his relentless drive and dynamic presence on the field. His partnership with Blackberrys underscores a shared commitment to excellence and innovation.
“I’m thrilled to collaborate with Blackberrys on the TechPro Collection, which I wholeheartedly endorse,” says Ruturaj Gaikwad. “What stands out to me is the perfect blend of stretchability and wrinkle resistance in each garment, allowing me to excel both on and off the field. I encourage all Indian men to explore the TechPro Collection at Blackberrys stores or online at Blackberrys.com and experience the freedom to Keep Rising!”
Nitin Mohan, co-founder and director of Blackberrys, adds, “We are excited to launch our TechPro Collection in collaboration with Ruturaj Gaikwad. This partnership underscores our commitment to offering Indian men clothing that seamlessly blends style with functionality. Ruturaj’s dynamic presence and authenticity align perfectly with our brand values, making him an ideal partner to introduce the TechPro Collection.”