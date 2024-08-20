Blackberrys unveils the TechPro collection with cricket star Ruturaj Gaikwad

“I’m thrilled to collaborate with Blackberrys on the TechPro Collection, which I wholeheartedly endorse,” says Ruturaj Gaikwad. “What stands out to me is the perfect blend of stretchability and wrinkle resistance in each garment, allowing me to excel both on and off the field. I encourage all Indian men to explore the TechPro Collection at Blackberrys stores or online at Blackberrys.com and experience the freedom to Keep Rising!”