Blissclub launches Bitchclub to encourage women prioritise self-care

To support the campaign, the brand has changed its LinkedIn profile name from ‘Blissclub’ to ‘Bitchclub’.
Blissclub, an activewear brand has announced the launch of its new brand campaign, ‘Bitchclub’. The campaign aims to challenge societal norms and shed light on the unfair labels and stereotypes that women face on a daily basis.
The women working for the brand have added ‘bitch’ to their names, aligning with the brand’s take.
The campaign includes a film featuring a talking bitch.
It seeks to address the issue of women being labelled as bitches and nags, particularly when they express their exhaustion from carrying an unequal burden of work. The film goes on to talk about how 'what’s a real bitch' is that even today, women are expected to do the bulk of the housework, they are typically nominated for all the feminine tasks at work like ordering cakes and organising get togethers and also continue to bear the load of emotional labour.
The film shows how constant busyness leaves no time for women to workout, move and play. It makes them feel more anxious and depressed.
Minu Margeret, founder-CEO, Blissclub said, “Women are just expected to know how to do some things better than men - whether it’s telling the house help what needs to be done or getting everyone to pool in money for a colleague’s wedding present. With this campaign, we want women to recognise the need to put themselves first without any guilt. And if that means being a bitch, then so be it.”
The campaign also includes a series of social media posts to create a safe space where women can openly express their frustrations and share their stories.