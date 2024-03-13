Blue Star and FCB Interface join forces for summer campaign starring Virat Kohli

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign will be promoted through various platforms, including OOH and digital media.
Blue Star, an air conditioning and commercial refrigeration company, teams up with FCB Interface for a summer campaign. The campaign, starring brand ambassador Virat Kohli, introduces three new films set to captivate audiences nationwide. Building on last year's success, the series now includes 'Heat Woman' and 'Bhayankar Garmi' (extreme heat), alongside 'Heat Man'.
Taking forward the thought of 'Blue Star Fast Cooling AC, Karde Garmi Ki Chhutti', the first film titled 'Summer Vacation' shows 'Heat Man' and 'Heat Woman' looking to spend their summer vacation at Virat's house.
The second film, 'Dance', shows multiple 'Heat Men' and 'Heat Women' trying to intimidate Virat. The third film, titled 'Bhayankar Garmi', shows 'Heat Man' entering Virat's house along with 'Bhayankar Garmi', focusing on the heavy duty AC from Blue Star.
The campaign extends across various platforms, including OOH, digital, and dealership collaterals, emphasising Blue Star's commitment to delivering 100% cooling efficiency even in extreme temperatures.
On the launch of the campaign, Girish Hingorani, VP– marketing (Cooling & Purification Appliances) & corporate communications said, "The market for room ACs is at its inflection point and is poised to grow exponentially over the next few years. This represents a huge opportunity for us, having over 80 years of AC expertise. Virat has significantly helped build the company's brand equity, and the TV commercials featuring him last year, which revolved around the personification of heat, were well received. This year, we endeavour to take this theme several notches higher with multiple Garmi characters, enlivened with quirkiness, humour, and simple comprehension amongst first-time buyers."
Rakesh Menon, chief creative officer of FCB Interface, said, "Blue Star Inverter ACs are among the fastest cooling ACs in the market. The brand wanted to communicate this in a quirky yet simple way. Enter Heatman - a metaphor that gets the point across to everyone crystal-clearly."
