Blue Star and FCB Interface join forces for summer campaign starring Virat Kohli

On the launch of the campaign, Girish Hingorani, VP– marketing (Cooling & Purification Appliances) & corporate communications said, "The market for room ACs is at its inflection point and is poised to grow exponentially over the next few years. This represents a huge opportunity for us, having over 80 years of AC expertise. Virat has significantly helped build the company's brand equity, and the TV commercials featuring him last year, which revolved around the personification of heat, were well received. This year, we endeavour to take this theme several notches higher with multiple Garmi characters, enlivened with quirkiness, humour, and simple comprehension amongst first-time buyers."