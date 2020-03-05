BMW flexes bunch of fancy specs in latest ad films

What is interesting about the ad films, however, is that the communication seems to be indefinite in terms of its relevance. For instance, in one ad, you see the brand trying to talk to a modern nuclear family, and yet in the other, it appears to show-off its beastly sports mode in a corporate setting. From voice AI to gesture control, the campaign appears to have put all the fancy specs in one compilation. So, the question then, is it really necessary for a brand like BMW – a premium brand that has typically charmed the enthusiasts with its elegance instead of specs? Here is an expert review on this.