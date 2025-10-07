BMW India drives innovation with VDO.AI’s immersive CTV campaigns

BMW India, in collaboration with Interactive Avenues and VDO.AI, has launched interactive Connected TV (CTV) campaigns featuring the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé and BMW X3.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé campaign introduced an interactive carousel experience, while the BMW X3 ad integrated dynamic backdrops to enhance visual engagement. Both used VDO.AI’s proprietary technology to turn traditional video ads into interactive journeys that encourage direct viewer participation.

Vitesh Barar, Director-Marketing, BMW India, said, “At BMW India, pushing boundaries is at the heart of everything we do, whether we’re building cars or creating memorable experiences. This collaboration with VDO.AI has redefined how we approach awareness campaigns. By making them more interactive and intuitive, we’ve been able to connect with audiences in meaningful new ways.”

Arjit Sachdeva, co-founder and CTO of VDO.AI, said: “Partnering with a forward-thinking brand like BMW has been a truly rewarding experience. Together, we’ve redefined what CTV can deliver in India, transforming campaigns into immersive, memorable brand journeys.”

Anjani Sankhyan, associate vice president at Interactive Avenues, said: “With CTV rapidly establishing itself as the new prime-time for sophisticated audiences, this campaign successfully captured attention, fostered memorability, and elevated BMW’s digital presence.”

Executed across premium CTV platforms, the campaigns reached high-intent households with a passion for luxury automobiles, setting a new standard for interactive storytelling in India’s digital advertising landscape.