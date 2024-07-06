boAt and Shruti Haasan go Retro with the new Bassheads 122 ANC wired earphones

boAt, an audio wearable brand partners with the versatile actress and singer Shruti Haasan to launch the all-new Bassheads 122 ANC wired earphones. This partnership celebrates the resurgence of the 90s fashion era, a trend where iconic styles are making a comeback with a modern twist. Combining the power of immersive audio with the convenience of a wired connection, these earphones are perfect for those who appreciate classic styles with a modern touch.