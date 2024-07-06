boAt and Shruti Haasan go Retro with the new Bassheads 122 ANC wired earphones

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership celebrates the resurgence of the 90s fashion era, a trend where iconic styles are making a comeback with a modern twist.
boAt, an audio wearable brand partners with the versatile actress and singer Shruti Haasan to launch the all-new Bassheads 122 ANC wired earphones. This partnership celebrates the resurgence of the 90s fashion era, a trend where iconic styles are making a comeback with a modern twist. Combining the power of immersive audio with the convenience of a wired connection, these earphones are perfect for those who appreciate classic styles with a modern touch.
The campaign, aptly titled "Bass ReWired," captures the essence of this contemporary revival. It highlights the return of wired earphones as a fashion statement, alongside other popular trends from the 90s like baseball shirts, leather pants and miniskirts. This movement is all about blending vintage with modern sensibilities, creating a unique and eclectic fashion landscape.
"I'm excited to collaborate with boAt for the launch of the Bassheads 122 ANC," remarked Shruti Haasan. "The 90s era is making a strong comeback, and I admire how these earphones blend classic wired functionality with exceptional sound quality. They offer a perfect way to relive the nostalgia of that period while embracing contemporary trends."
A spokesperson from boAt commented, "Shruti Haasan epitomizes modern versatility and perfectly embodies the spirit of Bass ReWired. Known for her talent and trendsetting style, Shruti resonates deeply with our campaign, seamlessly bridging vintage vibes with a touch of modern flair."
With the Bassheads 122 ANC and the "Bass ReWired" campaign, boAt is bringing back the best of the 90s with a modern twist.